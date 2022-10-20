Render Token (RNDR) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $107.54 million and approximately $14.15 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00002214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.17 or 0.27421131 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

