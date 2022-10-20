Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $114.78 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last week, Render Token has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $114.78 million and approximately $25.58 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,339.57 or 0.27699592 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.