RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,998 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.23% of RenaissanceRe worth $84,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $124.18 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

In other news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

