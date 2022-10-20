Relay Token Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $163.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Relay Token

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

