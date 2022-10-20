Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on REG. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $78.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 88.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

