Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $748.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.79%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.