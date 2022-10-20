Red Cedar Capital LLC Takes Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.65.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

ESAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

