Red Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Danaher stock traded down $10.85 on Thursday, reaching $247.04. 234,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,037. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
