Red Cedar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $10.85 on Thursday, reaching $247.04. 234,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,037. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

