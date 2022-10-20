Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.80

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and traded as low as $29.83. Recruit shares last traded at $29.83, with a volume of 3,037 shares traded.

Recruit Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

