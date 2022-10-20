Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Syneos Health (SYNH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH):

10/18/2022 – Syneos Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

10/12/2022 – Syneos Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $89.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Syneos Health was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/12/2022 – Syneos Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Syneos Health is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Syneos Health Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:SYNH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.45. The stock had a trading volume of 526,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,129. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Syneos Health Inc alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Syneos Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 457,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 55,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.