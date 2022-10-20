Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 12,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

