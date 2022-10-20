Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.36 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 12,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 861,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.
RETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,030,000 after buying an additional 143,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after buying an additional 85,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,541,000 after purchasing an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 286,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
