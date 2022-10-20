REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.78 ($0.01). Approximately 95,133 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,752,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

REACT Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of £8.19 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Featured Stories

