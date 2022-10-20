Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,376 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $122,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

