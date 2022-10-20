Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 90,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,135. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $128.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.