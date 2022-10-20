Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $39,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.36. 93,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,047,135. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

