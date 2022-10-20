Raymond James Raises Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $210.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LNG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $170.75 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

