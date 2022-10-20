Raymond James Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $2.75

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

LFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

LFT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.