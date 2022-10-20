Raymond James Lowers Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Price Target to $2.75

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.
LFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lument Finance Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
LFT opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 11.25 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market cap of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.15. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $4.07.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.
