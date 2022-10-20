Raymond James Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $85.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

NYSE OSK traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.22. 7,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,747. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

