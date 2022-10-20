Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,950 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

