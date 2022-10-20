Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Down 2.8%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 18,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 48,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Get Radius Gold alerts:

Radius Gold (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.