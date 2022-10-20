Radio Caca Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.92 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $84.90 million and $5.92 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.36 or 0.01432558 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005793 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020539 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000565 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.63 or 0.01610890 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,566,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

