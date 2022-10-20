Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on Radian Group to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.01.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.