Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 7,470 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $6.79.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

