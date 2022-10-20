Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.95 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.75-9.95 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %

DGX stock opened at $126.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 136.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

