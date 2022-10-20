Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-$9.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.72 billion-$9.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.75-9.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX traded up $6.85 on Thursday, hitting $133.51. 64,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,656,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 65,347 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

