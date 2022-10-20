QUASA Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $96.02 million and approximately $138,415.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,045.30 or 0.99996641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002977 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005184 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00125456 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,665.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

