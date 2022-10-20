Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Stock Position Lifted by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Q&K International Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned approximately 4.19% of Q&K International Group worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of Q&K International Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,580. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. Q&K International Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company leases apartments from landlords, transforms them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to people. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

