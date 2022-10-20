Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised by Analyst

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for PENN Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PENN Entertainment’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

