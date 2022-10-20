Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Howmet Aerospace’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWM. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

