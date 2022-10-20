Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Decreased by Analyst

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

LXFR opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,944.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 119,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Luxfer by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Luxfer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 104,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

