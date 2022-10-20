Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.1 %

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.49.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,808,000 after buying an additional 4,788,904 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,487 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,415,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,925,000 after buying an additional 2,213,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

