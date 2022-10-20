PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $108.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.82. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in PTC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

