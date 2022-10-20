Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTRA. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.21.

Proterra Stock Down 4.3 %

PTRA opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. Proterra has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Proterra

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.69 million. Research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Proterra by 36.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

