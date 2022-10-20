ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 147.0% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 112.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 30,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

