ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $30.10

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.10, but opened at $30.97. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $31.39, with a volume of 17,918 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.52.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

