PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 204.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRV.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.30. The company had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

