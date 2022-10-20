Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of General Mills by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.15. 58,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

