Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.09. The stock had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,097. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

