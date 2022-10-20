Principle Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in International Business Machines by 30.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,368,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,995,000 after purchasing an additional 782,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $5.12 on Thursday, hitting $127.63. 341,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,089. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.73. The company has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

