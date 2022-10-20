Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $41,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 133,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,102,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 186,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $217.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,547. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

