Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 230 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.8% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,183,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $454.08.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.30. 31,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.37. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

