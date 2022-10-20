Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 137,461 Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 418,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 476.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 290,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,126,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,057,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

XSVM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.88. 1,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

