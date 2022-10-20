Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Gap Up to $68.80

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $68.80, but opened at $70.98. Preferred Bank shares last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 339 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 23.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 147,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

