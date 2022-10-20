PrairieSky Royalty (PSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million during the quarter.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$20.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$20.42.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.98.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Articles

