PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPG. Mizuho dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.16.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,326,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,360. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.20.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

