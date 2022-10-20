PPG Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

PPG Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 50 years. PPG Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,320,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,360. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 17.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.