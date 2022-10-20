Powell Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

