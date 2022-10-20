Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 183.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.46.

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.75. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.61.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 105.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1,142.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Plug Power by 22.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 129.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 940,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 59,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 40,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

