PLC Ultima (PLCU) One Day Volume Tops $2.95 Million

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. In the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $2.95 million worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLC Ultima coin can now be bought for about $1,696.46 or 0.08912234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.97 or 0.27540010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

