Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $75.19 million and approximately $128,651.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00265767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00089056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,304,395 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

